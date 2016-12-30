On one hand, Micek explained how he wanted Roof to receive the death penalty; on the other hand, however, Micek struggled with the Christian command to forgive.

Dylann Roof, just 22 years old, emptied all 11 rounds from his Glock .45 caliber pistol into the body of the oldest victim, 87-year-old Susie Jackson. As a pro-life American, I admit I would still wrestle with the issue of the death penalty if a family member or friend had been one of the nine killed by Roof. Yet, I would hope I live in a society that would temper my desire for revenge (because that is what it would be) and seek true justice instead. Roof belongs in prison but not sealed in a casket six feet under.

As a Christian, the death penalty is abhorrent and barbaric. Killing people to show people it is wrong to kill people is absurd. The death penalty is no deterrent and, again as a Christian, who am I to take away the possibility of conversion to a sinner just like me?

If I call myself "pro-life" it must be from womb to tomb.

The Bible makes it clear, I believe, when it comes to the death penalty and to all that attacks the dignity of human life, including abortion. The first person on earth to recognize Jesus was an unborn baby (Luke 1:41-44) and the last person to recognize Jesus before Christ's death was a criminal given the death penalty (Luke 23:39-43).

Micek's column challenges all of us, no matter where we stand on the issue of life. Yet, in the end, whose morality will carry the day? Who should determine whose life has value and whose life does not? There is no gray ... it is a matter of life or death ... period.

Fr. Don Braukmann

Bemidji