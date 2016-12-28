Letter to the editor: Let's hold government accountable

I attended the Beltrami County Board's work session last week and listened to the report on the county's aquatic invasive species plan. The plan continues to allow the county to spend state taxpayers' money for management activities through 2018, approximately $200,000 next year. I expressed my opposition to mandatory inspections and requested other alternatives. From their standpoint, I am on a island by myself without any credible support. What we need is the silent majority to become involved and request a public scoping process to hold government accountable. It seems that a small minority of influential folks have had control over this issue and the rural areas go unrepresented. I hope voters will convey their interest in a new direction for less government to the newly elected politicians (they did run on that assumption). I urge the county board to hold public meetings or public input processes to get all voices heard. We are promoting clean water and healthy ecosystems. I am against government overregulation and not giving public users credit that we can do this ourselves. The money could be used for other practical projects.

I referenced the 2015 Beltrami County invasive species report in other articles and it indicated that compliance was at 98 percent. This year, 2016, the invasive species summary for Beltrami County reported that boater compliance was at 99 percent. An obvious question then would be, why are we still doing the same ridiculous inspections, wasting taxpayers' money? As far as preventing any living invasive plant, seed or organism entering local lakes, the answer, a big zero. So what did we get for our taxpayers dollars? I am open for suggestions and will go along with the majority. I think this election did reflect change. Merry Christmas to all.