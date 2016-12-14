It is with great sadness and heartache that I find myself in over the loss of David T. Williams. I never had the privilege of meeting him. However, when one looks for a commonality in life with people we often find we are all somehow connected. My husband's friend was the one who found him by the river while out jogging, and called 911. I scoured the newspaper for days wondering if he survived even though it did not sound hopeful. I finally saw the obituary almost a week later. I discovered he was raised in Elbow Lake just as I was where he attended school as well I did until I was 12. He was born on my daughter's birthday. I called my cousin Billy in Elbow Lake and asked if he knew of him. As a matter of fact, he had just finished having coffee with David's father when I called.

I told Billy to tell David's distraught father that the people of Bemidji care very much about what happened to his son and many of us will work hard to make sure this homeless shelter moves forward.

This family who loved him will undoubtedly think of Bemidji as the place he died in the cold. Let it be the town that shook off the chains of indifference with the death of this man and others whom tragedy took as well. (We have moved forward because of the hearts of people who have been motivated to make it happen.)

I love this community for reasons such as this. Hats off to all those who spent tireless time and energy to plan and move this project forward.