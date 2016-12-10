LETTER TO THE EDTIOR: Local pageant set apart from others

As a Miss America organization local pageant, there are many things that set us apart from other systems. Locally, we award educational scholarships to our title holders; in the last five years we have awarded $4,500 in scholarships as well as additional prizes and entrance into the state completion. The Miss Minnesota scholarship program awarded over $24,000 last year alone.

While many pageant systems are owned and subsequently charge high fees to their participants ($500 plus crown and sash purchase for Miss Minnesota United States, per the Miss Minnesota United States website or nearly $900 for Miss Minnesota USA), Miss America and all of its state and local affiliates are non-profit.

As stated prior, our local title holders receive scholarships, have opportunities to volunteer in our community as well as gain access to success building workshops and more. I hope in the future the Pioneer will support and promote the local pageant in Bemidji, rather than a pageant in another city.