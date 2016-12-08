Now, after nearly a clean sweep of leadership across northern Minnesota at the state level, the people have spoken. The issues that mean so much to us -- taxes, health care, safety, schools, roads, business and social concerns -- are going to be looked at by new representatives. I hope and pray that we can make marked progress in these areas during the next few years. We need change. Change takes time but starts with brave and sometimes bold ideas.

The state of Minnesota has a history of large government and large budgets. This results in larger than average taxes and control. This revolving system easily spins out of control as each department of government needs more and more resources to exist. We need to look at where we stand and what we can truly afford and make better choices. The time to change is now, not when we are forced to because of economic collapse. The growth of new and old business using Minnesota's vast resources and ingenious people must be one priority for our leaders. The better small business does the better our whole state will do. People are working hard each day and they deserve respectable representation in government.

Jeff Molnar

Bemidji