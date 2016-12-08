You just elected a man who behaves like a child. He has insulted women — you must have heard what he said about grabbing a woman’s private parts, how he denigrated women in his pageants, news anchors and people with disabilities. The accusations of rape are not hard to believe when we have heard what comes out of his mouth. He has said he will take back the rights of women to have an abortion. The so-called Right-to-Lifers agree with this. If you believe life begins at conception that is your right. It is not yours or anyone’s right to take that option away from another person. He and his cronies want to take away medical assistance and food support for the elderly, disabled and the most vulnerable. How is this “Christian” or pro-life?

What about the rights for lesbian, gay, and transgender Americans? He wants to walk back the right to marry whoever you choose. If you believe they are sinners that is your right. It is not your right to take their rights away.

He insulted a Gold Star mother and father, whose son went to fight in a war for the U.S. He threatened to start a registry of Muslims and stop them from coming to this country and instigated fear in the American people. Not all Muslims are terrorists, just as not all Christians are terrorists.

Donald Trump believes that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by China. He supports the idea that oil and gas companies have the right to build pipelines on Native lands that were given to them in the 1851 Treaty. The oil that the Dakota Access Pipeline would carry is not even meant for this country. It is to be sold to China for profits to the few. Solar and wind energy are the future if we are to save our planet.

This country deserves better. Make America great again. What? Go back to when we killed people to take over their land? To when humans were bought and sold as slaves? Back to before women were given the right to vote?

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

Bemidji