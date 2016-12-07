So why is that a threat to our democracy? While Minnesota still leads the nation in voter turnout, the percentage of people voting nationwide continues to drop. Is it possible that more and more people are not voting because they believe the choices are bad and worse? If you read, watched or heard the campaign advertising for the past election, I think you can see where that feeling would come from.

What is the message we are sending to our children, our future voters? If you were a child would you aspire to be president? If they listened to the commercials in the last election they would have learned that presidential candidates aren’t great leaders; they are liars, cheaters, racists, sexist, awful people. They learned that our country would be better off if they were sent to jail rather than be elected president. Is that how a great democracy should choose its leaders? Is having your candidate win worth winning at any cost, even if that cost is a loss of trust in our government?

If we apply the lesson I learned as a teen to this election, what does that tell us about our major political parties? Is the party more important than the good of our country? That’s what this election tells me they believe.

I see three main problems in our election process. First, our elections are too long. Second, too much outside money comes into our races (over $10 million spent on the Nolan-Mills race). Third, ads can say anything about a candidate even if it is a blatant lie. That isn’t right. I wish I had the answers to fix this. My hope is people much smarter than me will get involved and restore some integrity to our election process so that we may thrive and grow as a democracy. I don’t believe as a nation we can afford the costs of the current election theory of “win at all cost”.

Paul S. Iverson

Bemidji