PIONEER VIEWPOINTS: Perseverance pays off

BSU topped the Washburn University Ichabods 36-23 to win the Mineral Water Bowl title on Saturday in Excelsior, Mo., for the school’s first postseason win.

And they also finished the year at 9-3, tying the school record for wins, in what has to be BSU’s most trying season ever.

Just two days before the season opener, longtime coach Jeff Tesch was put on administrative leave. While the school didn’t say why, Tesch himself later came forward to say the leave was a result of him using a racial slur during practice. Tesch was eventually let go by BSU in November, and at last word, the faculty union is challenging that decision.

Amid this turmoil, the players and interim head coach Brent Bolte and his staff banded together to put together one of the most successful years in BSU history. Two of the team’s losses were by a single point. And two of those losses also were to teams bound for the NCAA Division II playoffs. So it’s no surprise the Beavers were selected for their second Mineral Water Bowl berth. And they took advantage of that chance. After falling behind 10-0 early, the Beavers stuck together, worked the game plan and emerged the victors.

Congratulations to the players, the coaches and the BSU athletic department staff on a job well done.

The Bemidji Fire Department recently moved its south-end operations to a new, much-improved Station No. 2 on Lake Avenue in the Nymore neighborhood of the city.

This new, $1.2 million facility will be home to 14 firefighters with updated amenities such as, if you can believe it, bathrooms. In addition, there will be a kitchen, a meeting room, a conference room, and the bathrooms will feature showers, as well. There is a laundry room, a fitness room, as well as garage large enough to store the station’s multiple vehicles.

“This is going to be a building that’s going to be around our community for many, many decades to come,” Bemidji Fire Chief Dave Hoefer told the Pioneer.

In total, the Fire Department has three stations -- the main downtown location, this new southend site and the station at the airport.

As Bemidji grows, and remember, the Fire Department’s area of service doesn’t stop at the city limits, in fact it goes well beyond, having adequate space and equipment is needed to best serve and protect the residents.