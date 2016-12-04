LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A first-hand look at protest injuries

I went as a volunteer Red Cross instructor, ski patrol medic and wilderness first responder, hoping to assist the medics camped there who fill the critical gap of pre-hospital care in a hostile and chaotic environment where conventional EMS services are delayed or restricted.

I spoke to medics, physicians and patients who had dealt with hypothermia, blunt trauma injuries, eye trauma, concussions and projectile injuries. Witnesses to the episode observed close-range, direct headshots, as well as constant use of pepper spray that required medics to decontaminate patients before they could be treated. Patients arrived at the medic tent with ice hanging off of them.

The Standing Rock Medic and Healer Council issued a statement describing a mass casualty incident with over 300 injuries, including 26 patients evacuated by ambulance. The council condemned the use of excessive force employed by the Morton County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the roadblock itself, and warned that they were concerned with potential loss of life. I join the council in opposition to these measures and urge our state officials, local law enforcement, the Red Cross and anyone involved in EMS to condemn this wanton disregard for safety and their sworn duty to protect citizens.

Turtle River