The reason that clean water and healthy land is of imperative value to life is because we all need them both in order to be productive persons. What is also of equal importance is that those lands and waters be consciously valued by each individual for the simple fact that they are to be drunk and eaten to sustain healthy living. It's an elementary truth, plain and simple.

I really hope to see the Dakota Access Pipeline diverted around those lands, especially since it has been established that there are artifacts of great value to culture there. I would also like to see those archeological treasures studied properly without any harm. This is simply my opinion and I hope that others may agree.

Andrew M. Grage

Bemidji