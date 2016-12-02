LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Helping to protect K9 police dogs

The Red Lake Police Department has two police dogs that need to be protected with vests. The stab-proof, bullet-proof vests will each cost $1,050.

Donations can be dropped off at the Red Lake Police Department. Please put “Sierra Rose Sypult bullet-proof vests for police dogs” on the envelope. Donations also can be dropped off or mailed to Sierra Rose Sypult, 6419 Cardinal Road NW, Bemidji, Minn., 56601. Please make checks out to the Red Lake K9 program.

If anyone needs more information, please call (218) 760-0101.

Sierra Rose Sypult

Bemidji