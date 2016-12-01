There's so much more to be thankful for with the Bemidji Jaycees this holiday season. Our incredible Jaycees do so much for our community. Besides the Night We Light celebration, they've organized the annual Fourth of July Water Carnival for 72 years, they've organized the annual Home, Sport and Travel Show for 39 years and they've organized so many other smaller projects too numerous to mention, including the newest project, the First City of Lights Tour of Homes. Everyone should check it out at facebook.com/firstcityoflightstourofhomes. I know that they are hoping to make this a new annual event.

So many events that we all enjoy attending every year that one might begin to ask why the Bemidji Jaycees work so many long hours bringing us these great events. It's all about building the future leaders of our community while at the same time raising money and donating it back to so many worthy causes in the area. The Bemidji Jaycees every year donate roughly $25,000 back to the community, but remember they pay for so much more, over and above what they donate back, like the $13,500 for the Fourth of July fireworks every year. Think of how much the Bemidji Jaycees have donated back since the first Water Carnival 72 years ago, not to mention how much money is generated by their activities to put into our local economy, including the hotels, restaurants and retail stores.

So the next time you're attending one of the great events the Bemidji Jaycees are putting on, take a moment to thank one of the Jaycees running around in a colorful t-shirt or, in the case of the Night We Light celebration, a neon vest. Personally, I want to thank all the great Bemidji Jaycees for all they do to make Bemidji a great place to live.