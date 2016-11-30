Ranchers' cattle have been butchered and stolen, as well as bison. Construction and other equipment has been vandalized and destroyed. The protesters/rioters have burned cars, tires and other materials, trespassed, camped upon and trashed private land, blocked public highways and thrown Molotov cocktails at law enforcement personnel, among other things.

Of course there has also been a parade of misinformed, fuzzy thinking, nationally prominent celebrities to the area, cheering on the thuggish anarchy.

Many of the arrested rioters have been found to have serious felony criminal records and are actually paid troublemakers.

Law enforcement and other costs, ultimately borne by us, long ago rose to double-digit millions of dollars.

The pipeline opponents' terroristic activities depend upon spreading false information as well as outright lies, in an attempt to gain public sympathy. Study the real issues and you will find that these thugs are part of the problem, not part of the solution.

A properly constructed and maintained pipeline is far safer and more sensible for transporting petroleum than unit trains of crude oil, even while allowing for the usage of the newer style double-walled oil tank cars.

I think that it is vital that America maintain our position as a powerful force in this ever more turbulent and dangerous world. To do that, our infrastructure must also be strong and responsive and needs factories, highways, pipelines and other facilities. In order to thrive, an economy must create new wealth, which will come from the activity of private enterprise and not from endless government programs.

I think the law enforcement personnel have done a remarkable job in dealing with the often violent, lawless opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline, and I commend them for their work.