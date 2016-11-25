LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What is doing the right thing?

What is doing the right thing?

There are some questions in my mind regarding the "throwing under the bus" of BSU football coach Jeff Tesch.

Who was doing the right thing, the person who put on music with offensive language or the person who addressed the issue for the good of all? Who got punished?

Who was doing the right thing, players who sacrificed a member of the team, their coach or the man who wanted to make it right in any way possible? I hope that years from now you all can be at peace with your decisions.

Loyalty can be a great thing or a harmful thing when it is misplaced.

I have been loyal to coach Tesch over the years because he has earned it. I respect him as a man and a coach. He has always had high moral standards and has taught them. I would be proud to recommend players to his program any time.

What is the disconnect here? I judge him over a large excellent body of work. Does everyone?

Who is doing the right thing?