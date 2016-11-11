LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Coach Tesch is a man of honor

You players are the "entitled" class now. Mommy and Daddy told you that nobody should ever say anything to hurt your feelings. If you really want to be offended, go to some of the large Division I schools around the country and listen to the everyday language of those coaches. Then you will have heard words that can truly offend you.

The administrators at BSU are part of the "hide your tails between your legs" class that has no guts to stand up for a guy who should have been stood up for. You are spineless, and don't have the guts to stand up for what is right.

Do you all know that you have ruined a good man's career and reputation because none of you have the courage to seek the truth? You did not have the courage to see that what you really had was a coach who did not want a song playing on the field that was offensive. He had the class to look out for the well-being of the team and demanded that the music with horrible lyrics be turned off. In the process he repeated a word to the song, which he said to explain why he was banning it. Obviously, the players say the word all the time as they sing along to the song. Coach Tesch never meant it in a derogatory fashion. He knew it was a horrible word. Any player who says that word as they sing a song from now on should proactively recuse themselves from the team. You would then be consistent with the precedent you have set.

I hope that someday those of you who were complicit in this will wake up and realize the abhorrent wrong that you put upon a man of honor who never deserved this.

Gregg Veldman

Becker, Minn.