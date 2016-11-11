LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tesch urges support for football team

Due to my termination, I will not be able to join our team on the sidelines at their final home game at the Chet. This game will be filled with special memories for the athletes, and they deserve the full support of our community as they battle for a victory. I urge each of you to head down to the Chet on Saturday, to wear your green and white and support these players.

I have a great concern that my termination has caused a divide between our loyal fans and the team. It is imperative that we immediately join together to support these young men. These players have shown leadership and unity in the face of adversity. I am aware that, about a month ago, the team came to a consensus and all signed a letter to President Hensrud asking her not to terminate me. The president’s decision to terminate me was hers alone and should not be blamed on the team.

I also need to take this opportunity to offer sincere appreciation to the Bemidji community for 20 great years of support for the Beaver football program. I have great pride for our part in the development of the Shrine Game and the Lions Vision Awareness Game during my tenure at BSU. The opportunity to partner with community organizations to raise awareness of orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate, and vision screening has been a special part of my time as head coach. Also, I will always cherish the memories I have of our tradition after homecoming victories when our athletes, coaches, and presidents celebrated by jumping into Lake Bemidji and singing the school song with our community supporters cheering us on.

This Saturday, the team plays in the Hub Cap Game and needs the support of our fans. Please head down to the Chet and cheer them on. As always, your loyal and boisterous fan support has helped to carry our team to victories at home. On Saturday, we need a victory to ensure our chances to participate in the Mineral Water Bowl and to represent Bemidji in Missouri with pride. Please show these players the support they deserve as they finish an exciting and successful season.

Jeff Tesch

Bemidji