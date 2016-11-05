LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Persell a strong voice for our area

As an environmental policy analyst for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, John was and continues to be unwavering in insisting on proper clean-up of the pollution in the Superfund site in Cass Lake even though he is often opposed by huge corporate and governmental entities. In his position as State Representative, John ensures that the people of northern Minnesota continue to have access to and the ability to enjoy clean lakes, rivers, soils and air.

John requires supportive facts on matters he is asked to take action on. John tells the truth about what he thinks and asks good questions about issues he is uncertain of. John is not afraid to state his honest opinion to anyone as long as he feels he has good support for his position. John does things the right way, taking no shortcut that impairs the quality of any serious endeavor he undertakes.

John believes in a strong economy and strong families. John is also a veteran who suffered permanent injury while serving our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Overall, John Persell is a man of integrity who represents the core values of his constituents in District 5A.

We are fortunate to have someone like John Persell representing the Bemidji area in St. Paul. On Nov. 8, I urge the members of our community to vote for John Persell and allow him to continue to represent District 5A in St. Paul.

Mark Rodgers

Bemidji