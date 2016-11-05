LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Olson would serve Beltrami County well
In this particularly divisive and bitter campaign year, it’s heartening to see Beltrami County with a choice between two decent men in Joe Vene and Reed Olson. Both have a distinguished record of public service and either of them would do very well as Beltrami County Commissioner.
Since Reed is younger and less well-known, I would like voters to consider his record both as a member of the Bemidji City Council and as chair of the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless, during which he led the drive to build a much-needed homeless shelter. He has also been a successful small business owner for 11 years. Reed Olson is the kind of community member and public servant who makes Bemidji a better place and I have no doubt he would do the same for Beltrami County as a whole. He also makes one mean tuna melt.
Robert Saxton
Bemidji