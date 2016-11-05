LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need to vote on what matters most

The candidates’ personal baggage is no longer what really matters most here. What really matters most is the political philosophy of the camp that gains control of the Executive Office of the United States.

One camp is preparing to redefine U.S. government, as sitting President Obama has demonstrated that the Executive Office can strategically exceed its Constitutional authority so that dictatorship is within easy reach. This camp is prepared to redefine the U.S. Constitution as an outdated document to be shelved and replaced by a modern document that would be live and respondent to the needs of present governance evolving toward dictatorship. This philosophical approach works pretty well in North Korea and in other dictatorships around the world, so why not implement it in the United States?

The other camp is staunchly defending U.S. government as it is defined in the Constitution that clearly limits governmental authority and protects civil liberties with its Bill of Rights. This philosophical approach has been the remarkable two-century American experiment that has produced the most powerful world political force and the most prosperous economy that the world has ever known. So why should we keep it?

Although I love Hillary Clinton, her first camp is a nightmare that deprives me of quality sleep as it threatens our Constitutional rights as Americans. It is the camp that will redefine what made America great, replacing it with what makes North Korea great.

Although I don’t like Donald Trump, his second camp would provide the political safekeeping that would allow me to sleep at all. It is the camp that could keep America great -- the nation that respects civil liberties as solemnized by its Bill of Rights, the nation that rose to world political and economic dominance on its fundamental philosophy of human individual liberty.

Maybe we don’t want Donald Trump to be our president. But his administration will preserve the civil liberties that several foreign wars were fought to protect. The alternative is a North Korean form of democracy headed by Hillary Clinton.

Let's vote on what really matters most.

David A. Bahr

Bemidji