LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Think about country, not personality

How about looking at the issues instead of who you personally like? Ever think about your country or are you so focused on who speaks the best or looks the best? The decision is easy if you look at the issues. Hillary is Obama all the way. She thinks his policies don't go far enough. She would rather expand Obamacare, her goal is another million Muslims in her first term, forget the borders, get your guns and treat you like deplorables and impose more government control and taxes.

Trump is in favor of the Second Amendment, less government control, close the borders until we know what kind of people are coming here, lower taxes to create jobs and get the economy moving.

Has anyone thought what could happen if Hillary is elected? She could make Obama secretary of state so he could continue putting us down around the world and make more bad deals. She could even appoint him to the Supreme Court and then you can forget the Constitution completely.

If you think voting for McMullin is going to make a difference at this point you are dreaming. Where was he at the beginning of the campaigns? If for some strange miracle it did go that way, what do you think the House of Representatives would do? Remember, they have given Obama everything he wanted.

If you like the way the country is headed, vote for Hillary. If you want to take a chance for change, better vote for Trump. Not a hard decision. It’s time you people think about the country and not whether someone says things they like or don't like. This a serious election, not a vote for homecoming king or queen.

Raymond Weidenborner

Blackduck