LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Morris lauded for skills, personality

The choice in this election could not be clearer. Unlike his opponent, Ralph Morris values the opinions of all when discussing issues and working toward potential solutions, using skills he developed as a physician and career Army officer. He also knows, as most do, that just saying “no” is not representation, and that to be effective in advocating a position, it is important to engage and work with the decision making group, rather than simply saying that everyone else is wrong.

In my 25 plus years as Beltrami County Attorney, I had the pleasure and privilege of working with many fine and wonderful Commissioners who worked hard to keep informed about issues facing the county, and worked equally hard to with fellow Commissioners to solve those problems. Unfortunately, I cannot count Mr. Lucachick among those commissioners who were dedicated to working together as a team in the best interest of all residents of the county.

I have known both candidates for over 10 years, and have worked with both of them on a professional basis — with Jim Lucachick as county commissioner and Ralph Morris as a member of the Beltrami County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment. From my work and interaction with both candidates, there is no question which of them has the superior skills and personality to best represent the interests of District 5 on the County Board. Ralph Morris will bring to the County Board the leadership and commitment to public service he has shown in his long military career and work as a physician. Ralph has an optimistic and positive outlook on life, qualities that have served him well in his career, and will serve all of us well if he is elected.

Timothy Faver

Bemidji