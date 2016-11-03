LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Persell represents our area well

Although John Persell is popular with members in both parties and is known for working with Democrats and Republicans, he has always refused to make "deals" with wealthy power brokers for campaign money simply because it is not best for the people of rural Minnesota.

Today, Rep. Persell is running against someone who is backed by some pretty big money and they spend it through what are called super pacs (Minnesota Jobs Coalition and others). It is clear that they represent the values of those very Minneapolis millionaires who give them money. These city folks are pouring this cash behind John's opponent to buy TV attack ads, radio attack ads and very misleading mailers that come to your homes and certainly are not "Minnesota Nice."

Don't let these nasty super pacs influence your vote with their measly tactics that we all hate; your vote cannot and should not be bought. John Persell will do his best to represent our northern Minnesota issues. And that is why I support John Persell for state house.

Cole Hegg

Bemidji