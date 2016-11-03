LETTER TO THE EDITOR: University's silence speaks loudly

Our university is supposed to be a place of learning, development, understanding, challenging and exploration. As I look at the situation that faces BSU, I wonder what is the learning that is being done? Is there not an opportunity here for people to learn understanding, cultural differences, compassion and ways to learn to work together? I also ask, what is the university doing to foster an environment where this can happen?

Since this incident occurred what has happened in the area of conversations about race on campus? What has been the progressive discussion that has moved us as a university, as a country, as a humanity, forward? Shame on the university for not taking advantage of this challenging situation to improve the world but instead play political ping pong with a very good man's life and his family's future.

The reason there are so many people behind Jeff Tesch is because of what you have heard and have not heard the last 20 years he has been in his position. You hear how much he has helped person after person after person and the values he stands for, and you have not heard how he has used profanity and degrading words to motivate his players or allowed his players to perform poorly in the classroom or community without consequence.

I am going to make one last request to all of us to reach out to the university and tell them that you expect that they move forward on this situation in a progressive and fair manner that represents and protects the students and all stakeholders in this university that we so love. Please know that this will not just "work itself out" for the best.

Remember that when you donate you have a responsibility that the dollar you give supports the mission and more importantly the actions of the entity you support. It is not just a tax deduction or a feel-good benefit. We need to make sure we put our money behind actions that represent our core values. For me this is not it.

Brad Borkhuis (BSU class of 2001)

Houston, Texas