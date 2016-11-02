LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be loving, but we must remain vigilant

Just because the letter was written does not make it true. It is false claims like this which help make a percentage of the population feel sympathetic to the Islamic cause. Incidentally, this is my second letter to the editor regarding this event. The first was shortly after the event to respond to similar false facts that were published in the Pioneer. Also, none of these events are against Muslim people in general ... it is about exposing the history, the danger and the truth about Islam ... to Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

Here's some historical perspective on Islam to consider. Read the words of our sixth president, John Quincy Adams, who traveled, studied, and was an expert on the subject. "The natural hatred of the Muslim toward the infidel is in accordance with the precepts of the Koran". "The essence of (Mohammed's) doctrine was violence and lust, to exalt the brutal over the spiritual". Winston Churchill said this. "Individual Muslims may show splendid qualities, including becoming brave and loyal soldiers for the queen, but the influence of the religion paralyses the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. Mohammedanism (Islam) is a militant and proselytizing faith."

Now we preach tolerance. Should we throw caution and facts to the wind? There are Muslims and Islamic organizations who are clearly engaging in mostly non-violent "cultural jihad" here in America, known as the "Process of Settlement". We know because Islamic leaders in America have it written down as their stated "General Strategic Goal for the Group (Muslim Brotherhood) in North America".

My Christian faith encourages me to love, so I will. But to ignore truth that results in harm is not love. I say be a loving person, remain vigilant and stand for truth ... for our nation, our children and our freedoms.

Phil Ehlke

Bemidji