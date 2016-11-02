LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some questions for the candidates

We are about to look at a new oil pipeline proposal across the north country, a 760,000 barrel per day tar sands pipeline, known as the Line 3 Replacement. What do you say about the cleanup of the Old Line 3 corridor with 1,000 or so anomalies in the line? Those anomalies have caused leaks of oil into our water. Should we have a cleanup before any companies get new lines? Sort of like I tell my grandkids, "You don't get to make a new mess until you clean up your old mess."

(Just as a note, there are about five times as many jobs in cleanup and installation in the same route as the new route proposal.)

And then I've got this question about some faulty pipes. This summer, Canada's National Energy Board released documents showing that Enbridge was looking into defective parts the company had purchased from Thailand-based Canadoil Asia. Canadaoil Thailand is bankrupt. According to the National Observer, Enbridge was not immediately able to say where they installed the dodgy parts. Enbridge said it would figure out where those faulty parts are by the end of October.

That's just in time for our elections. So candidates, can any of you ask Enbridge, with five or so lines already in northern Minnesota, where those pipes are?

Finally, what do you think about what's going on at Standing Rock? Do you think it could be avoided in northern Minnesota? Enbridge is one-third owner of the Dakota Access Project, so the company is partially responsible for the actions at Standing Rock. How will you keep peace in the north?

Winona Laduke

Ponsford