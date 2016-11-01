LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Elite ruling class vs. 'We the People'

Congress sits on its hands except to receive money from rich donors and not only gives the president all he wants, but even gave him more then he asked for. Meanwhile, instead of a creating a budget that reins in spending and orders accountability in government, they pass continuing spending resolutions loaded with pork and automatic spending increases for every department and government worker. Is it any wonder that we have a $20 trillion debt?

The Supreme Court as well as most of the lower courts do not work to uphold and defend the Constitution but would rather bow to political pressures and legislate from the bench. Prime example is the decision on the constitutionality of Obamacare.

We do not have a system of checks and balances in this current federal government. Just examine how poorly the Veterans Administration takes care of our veterans. Hillary wants open borders, unlimited and unvetted invasions of foreigners to vote Democrat and take American jobs. She will work to shred the Constitution and take our freedoms. Incidentally, the Second Amendment is there to prevent the exact tyranny that King George imposed so many years ago that is occurring today.

If you cherish freedom and want to restore this country to a representative republic which upholds individual responsibility and self determination, vote for Donald Trump. No one and no powers own him; that is why he is so hated by the elite ruling class. Trump is an honest and caring man who has overcome adversity and persecution to do his best to represent "we the people" and to "make America great again".

Robert Hoyum

Saum