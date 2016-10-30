America has always been a country of opportunity and possibilities. We should never box ourselves in with two inferior candidates for the position of President of the United States. The establishments want us to believe that if we don't pick Trump or Clinton then we are throwing away our vote. This is again faulty logic. We the people decide and we can choose from a party other than the Republican or Democratic parties. I would suggest each person vote their conscience, not based on false dilemmas, but based on morals and good judgement. Let's choose a candidate that stands for the things that made our country great.

Let me suggest Evan McMullin, www.evanmcmullin.com. Take a few minutes to see the difference in character between McMullin and Trump/Clinton. Look at what he can offer America and then choose what is best for our country. Don't allow others with faulty logic to influence your decision; let your conscience and the future of the next generation help you decide how to vote.

I know a major concern is that Evan McMullin is not on every state's ballot. That's OK, he is on the Minnesota ballot and if he, along with other third party candidates, can prevent Trump and Clinton from getting the 270 electoral votes required to be president, then the 12th Amendment of the Constitution provides for a presidential election by the House of Representatives, with each state delegation receiving one vote. Let's send a message to the Republicans and Democrats that if they want to be the main parties, then we expect quality candidates in the future and we will not settle for the lesser of two evils.

Lyndi Odegard

Bemidji