I have had the opportunity and privilege to serve on many boards in our community, including the Independent School District No. 31 School Board, and many nonprofit boards. People usually run for elected positions or serve of boards because they want to make a difference. Representing the views and concerns of your community is one part of being a good representative, but it is not the only critical aspect of being a good board member.

Boards need to work together, be willing to seek mutually acceptable solutions for the good of the community, listen to all points of view, and respect the thoughts of the community, even when those views may differ from a board members own point of view. As voters, we want our voices heard, and we want a representative who takes our concerns into consideration when voting. But the job does not end with the vote. A good board member needs to be able to communicate the point of view they represent, and persuade other board members to work for a compromise that best represents the needs of our community.

On occasion, every board member will find themselves on the short end of a 4-1 or 5-1 vote, but strong boards who work together for the common good, will very rarely see these results. I have been working with Ralph Morris on his campaign for County Commissioner, and I believe he will not only listen to voter concerns and carefully consider and research each issue, he will work collaboratively with each of the other commissioners to find the best solutions possible for Beltrami County.

Mary Auger

Bemidji