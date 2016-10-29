The majority of the public users have the knowledge and capability to be in compliance with DNR regulations and the numbers prove that. People have had enough. It is time to stop and change course to something that makes sense. Just leave us alone to protect and enjoy the natural resources that we so deeply respect.

There are many questions about how we got to this point; some legal, some unconstitutional and some things misinterpreted. Terms like reasonable suspicion, unreasonable searches and the right of privacy are in question. Help me make a difference and vote for common sense, less government bureaucracy and overregulation. This list may be incomplete, so I ask you to check out the candidate to see where they stand on this issue and make sure to vote.

The list:

Mayor Rita Albrecht, Bemidji mayoral race.

Commissioner Joe Vene, District 2 County Commission race.

Commissioner Tim Sumner, District 4 County Commission race.

Ralph Morris, District 5 County Commission race.

State Sen. Rod Skoe, Senate District 2 race.

State Rep. John Persell, House District 5A race.

State Sen. Tom Saxhaug, Senate District 5 race.

U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, U.S. Congressional District 8 race.

Jeff Allison

Turtle River