Naively, we showed up, kids in tow, where we encountered hatred and Islamophobia like never before. We were taunted, shouted at to the point I burst into tears. All for being a Muslim. I would like to say I was one of the brave few who sat inside the hall, trying to defend my faith. But I wasn't. We just stood quietly outside the Bagley High School, with our placards. After a while the couple who had gone inside to protest and fact-check was escorted outside for "their security." And not wanting to face a whipped up rabid crowd, we left. It was, I know, at this point that our perception of small town rural America shifted. For all the goodness and kindness we had encountered was unfairly stained by the ugliness we encountered in a few short hours. Fear does that. Fear of Muslims and fear of becoming a victim of Islamophobia. We left Bemidji not too long after that, and this incident played no small part in an incredibly hard decision. In a few weeks this election will be over. But what about after? We Muslims are threads in the fabric of America. How can you pull out a few threads without ruining the entire tapestry? Dakdok and his companions will continue visiting northern Minnesota, and will continue their hate speech, because there is a perfectly oiled machine that pays them, that clears the way for them by threatening lawsuits, that benefits from people's fears, that has a vested interest in keeping northern Minnesota, North

Dakota, Wisconsin voting a certain way.

Alya Jawaid

St Paul