Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Federal Dam man missing after capsized canoe found on Leech Lake

    LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Joe Vene fights for our veterans

    By Carol Waughtal Today at 4:00 a.m.

    I would like to publicly thank Joe Vene for his efforts in trying to secure a veteran's home for our wounded veterans. Joe has made many trips to the Minnesota Legislature to present the need for a facility in our area so families could have loved ones close. Currently, families must travel to the Twin Cities, Fargo or St. Cloud to visit their loved ones.

    Our veterans have earned the right to be taken care of and Joe has earned the right to continue his efforts to secure this facility. Please support Joe and his efforts with your vote.

    Carol Waughtal

    Bemidji

    Explore related topics:opinionlettersopinionlettersElection 2016joe vene
    Advertisement
    randomness