LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Joe Vene fights for our veterans
I would like to publicly thank Joe Vene for his efforts in trying to secure a veteran's home for our wounded veterans. Joe has made many trips to the Minnesota Legislature to present the need for a facility in our area so families could have loved ones close. Currently, families must travel to the Twin Cities, Fargo or St. Cloud to visit their loved ones.
Our veterans have earned the right to be taken care of and Joe has earned the right to continue his efforts to secure this facility. Please support Joe and his efforts with your vote.
Carol Waughtal
Bemidji