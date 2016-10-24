LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let Congress fix health care dilemma

I say enough. What about next year? Does he or anyone else think the problem will disappear? The federal government caused this by voting the ACA into law without due diligence. Let them fix it. My heart goes out to those facing double digit premium increases, but he needs to first look at the cause. Then he needs to address that; not the result. The result we are now facing was predicted years ago, but no one listened or gave a hoot. They let it roll on.

I say kick this back to Washington where it belongs. Gov. Dayton should be marching on Washington, not on the backs of this state’s taxpayers. Our senators and representatives in Washington need to look at what was done on their watch. They should not be allowed to either kick it down the road or let solution rest on the states. They must cure this malady brought on by poor planning and failure to read the bill prior to passing it.

Charles Smith

Bemidji