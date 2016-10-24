LETTER TO THE EDITOR: McMullin a refreshing alternative

A man named Evan McMullin was feeling the same way as many of us, and he decided to do something about it. In August he stepped forward and said he would run. Evan McMullin is someone I have found to be honest and a man of character. He has served our country both at home and abroad, and he is prepared to lead our country. In spite of his late start, he is on the ballot in many states and is even leading in the polls in one state. His campaign is gaining momentum every day. His strategy is to win in enough states to keep the all other candidates from gaining 270 electoral votes. If this happens, the election will be decided by the House of Representatives, where I believe they would have the common sense to choose a man like Evan McMullin.

I encourage you to look into Evan McMullin, a man of integrity. Evan loves our country and our Constitution and he wants to work for us. You can visit evanmcmullin.com to learn more about him.

Abbi Cobb

Bemidji