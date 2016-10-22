Our main issues are religious freedoms, pro-life issues, Supreme Court appointments, orderly immigration, the current economy and national debt, second amendment rights, extreme Islamic terrorism and national defense through strong armed forces.

In regard to each issue above, Clinton will have us in a weaker position at the end of a four-year term than we are today. With a Trump administration, in four years, we feel there is at least a chance of improvement regarding these issues. For example:

1. The government has already begun a campaign to limit the practice of our faith through

mandated health care laws and social issues.

2. The inalienable and God-given rights of unborn children have been ignored under the law as

compared to the rights of the expectant mother.

3. Putting people in poverty and at further risk because of the further deterioration of our

economy.

We believe that Trump's selection of Gov. Mike Pence as vice presidential running mate is much stronger than Clinton's choice. We believe that Trump will surround himself with qualified, strong and principled administrators and department secretaries to act as agents of change.

The above considerations influence why we are voting for Trump and we hope that you also will consider them carefully.

Henry and Angela Krigbaum

Bemidji