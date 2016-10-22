Letter to the editor: Clintons’ hearts are in right place

The foundation is acknowledged, even by Clinton opponents, as doing good works by helping people. One could even say that this organization is doing Christ's work here on earth.

Barbara Bush and her family, including two former presidents, have become friends and admirers of the Clintons and their efforts to make the world a better place. The Bushes know how hard it is to survive in the rough and tumble political world. They know what it takes to be president.

The Clintons will be viewed favorably by history, but for the most part, those who have have tried to destroy them have done little to make the world a better place. They will not be viewed favorably in the future.

The Clintons have flaws and make mistakes. They are human. But over many long years they have proven resilient, persistent and their hearts are in the right place. They've done a lot of good in the world.

If you want perfection in our leaders, good luck with that. I suggest that you, yourself enter the political arena … or quit your belly achin’.

Don Foster

Bagley