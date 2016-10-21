Letter to the editor: All unborn lives matter

Some say science should be the foundation for our laws when it comes to climate change (formerly global warming) but ignore the scientific biological fact that an unborn child is a human from the moment of conception.

We have many laws that protect animals, birds and plants and areas of habitat are set aside for protection. There are harsh penalties for not following the rules. On the contrary, these type of laws don't apply to humans. The laws need to be changed to change the practice but it all starts with a change of heart.

Certain people say they are personally opposed to abortion but do all they can to promote it. They make a mockery of their religion or personal belief and should be taken to task for the hypocrisy. If you worked for Ford and drove a Chevy or worked for Coca Cola and drank Pepsi there would be consequences. Why are the leaders so timid when the issue is defending their faith?

Many of us have read of high school graduations that had empty chairs for those killed in some previous horrible event. How many more chairs would be empty for every unborn child eliminated by abortion?

Many couples would love to provide a loving home for these "unwanted children." Waiting a few more months would provide that loving home for these kids. It would obviously be better for the child and remove the burden of guilt that many women later suffer. Every unborn child deserves to be treated better than a chop shop.

The right to choose is a manufactured right as no society should have the right to destroy its unborn for any and no reason. If we truly believe that the willful destruction of the innocent unborn child is morally wrong, then we need to work the change our laws.

I recently read an article that asks if a human is declared dead when the heart stops beating, why shouldn't a human be declared alive when the heart starts beating at 18 days.

Ronald Rockis

Blackduck