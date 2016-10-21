Letter to the editor: Joe Vene is a genuine leader

I have worked with Commissioner Vene on many projects with statewide significance through his leadership at the Association of Minnesota Counties with outstanding success. He has represented Beltrami County with pride and with the exuberance of man many years his junior. His commanding voice and vocabulary are really just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. He is quick with wit to defuse confrontation and slow to anger. He is a man who stands up for what he believes in while carefully weighing everyone else's ideas and thoughts.

You are a lucky constituency to have this legend serve you in this capacity. He is a humble public servant and would be disappointed in me for publicly pointing out his attributes. I just felt that you all should know what a terrific job Commissioner Vene does to represent you, the real owners of the seat that you have entrusted to him.

Scott Schulte

Anoka County Commissioner

Coon Rapids