LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Justices should impact your vote

The most important thing to come out of this election will be the appointments to the Supreme Court. Not many people are thrilled about our choices for the next president but whomever is elected will appoint at least one and possibly as many as four new justices and this will dictate the way our country will run for decades to come. If you want more socialism and more big government intervention in your life, choose Clinton. But if you want to follow our constitution and more governing by the people, your choice must be Trump. Think very carefully before you vote.