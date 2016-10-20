LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for the right engine this year
The train called the United States of America is on the tracks that lead to a cliff—the abyss. Total democratic socialism, government control and monitoring of all aspects of our lives, serfdom, dependency, overburdening taxation, economic insolvency, moral bankruptcy devoid of God or godly principles, all with the promise to take care of and provide for us.
There are two engines ready to hook up to the train. One is the Hillary engine with its glossy painted facade and engine revved up to take us headlong down the tracks to the abyss. The other engine is the Trump engine, rough, rash, dented and ill painted but would pull the train in the opposite direction. There is a misty fog bank where you can dimly make out freedom, independence, risk, responsibility and a ray of sunlight with tracks leading up the steep grade of a mountain. We know, beyond a doubt, one way leads to the abyss, the other way provides a glimmer of hope.
Alexander Frazer Tyler, a professor in England said over 400 years ago, "A democracy can exist only until voters realize they can vote themselves largess out of the public treasury." (Largess being handouts, money, gratuities and favors).
Compatriots, every decision, every action we take has a consequence. Stand up on your own two feet, vote for your own freedom, your own independence, your own self determinism and take responsibility for yourself and your choices.
Vote hope. Vote Trump/Pence.
Ken Glidden
Bemidji