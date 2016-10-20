LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for the right engine this year

There are two engines ready to hook up to the train. One is the Hillary engine with its glossy painted facade and engine revved up to take us headlong down the tracks to the abyss. The other engine is the Trump engine, rough, rash, dented and ill painted but would pull the train in the opposite direction. There is a misty fog bank where you can dimly make out freedom, independence, risk, responsibility and a ray of sunlight with tracks leading up the steep grade of a mountain. We know, beyond a doubt, one way leads to the abyss, the other way provides a glimmer of hope.

Alexander Frazer Tyler, a professor in England said over 400 years ago, "A democracy can exist only until voters realize they can vote themselves largess out of the public treasury." (Largess being handouts, money, gratuities and favors).

Compatriots, every decision, every action we take has a consequence. Stand up on your own two feet, vote for your own freedom, your own independence, your own self determinism and take responsibility for yourself and your choices.

Vote hope. Vote Trump/Pence.

Ken Glidden

Bemidji