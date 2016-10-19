LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sign thieves get a perverted thrill

We join those whose signs disappeared. We had five signs standing in a row until one morning we found three of the five lying on the ground, and one (a John Persell sign) standing at a 45-degree angle. The missing sign was a Hillary Clinton for president sign, and it was later found some 50 yards down the road, lying in the ditch. All the signs were then put back in a row, but for how long? Within a couple of days the Persell sign simply disappeared, never to reappear again. Strange.

We now join the many others who have their signs up and join their perverted thrill of anticipation every morning. What's next? Who's next? We also join the many voters who will be pleased when this political season has ended. Perhaps only then will our Political Stress Disorder Syndrome finally fade away.

Art Lee

Bemidji