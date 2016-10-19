LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A long-awaited enlightened statement

Celebrating Columbus Day because one has always done so, does not make it right. Yes, we were taught he discovered America, with no mention of atrocities he committed. We have known since 1990 that he practiced genocide, maimed, enslaved, raped, fed babies to dogs, annihilated whole tribes of Indigenous people; yet knowing this we still celebrated Columbus. It's one thing to not know, but another to know and still celebrate him. Now that we know, we can help cleanse the racist holiday by changing it to Indigenous Day, as at least 14 other communities have done, or we could not acknowledge it like Alaska and Hawaii. Even Barcelona is planning to destroy his statue, which glorifies genocide and terrorism.

I feel Indigenous Day triumphs a long-awaited enlightened statement to honor the people who were here from the beginning. Most important, it is a victory for indigenous children to be taught their history through the eyes of truth.

If we are going to reference names, let's also remember that it was Waldseemuller, a German mapmaker, who named the two continents in 1507.

I am dumbfounded why anyone would be referencing the sex lives of Brazilians of the 1500s. As we all are aware, sexual natures have changed since the 14th Century. At the time of Columbus, his men sold Natives as sex slaves.

As for animalistic behaviors like sex, eating, sleeping, social bonding, I think we all have these manners. Are we saying that social intercourse is the equivalency of manners? Are we trying to prevent the social bonding of white and indigenous in the first place? Would that serve our interest in the humanizing of our human race?

I am for civil equality breeding human equality. This is what the "little group" in Bemidjigamaag is trying to do. We are trying to strip the substandard services in education, justice and social systems of the indigenous in Bemidjigamaag, who have every right to enjoy civil liberty.

One is correct in assuming that one step in the right direction isn't going to correct 500 years of oppression, but it's a start, whether well intentioned or not, by the City Council. For that we are pleased.

Susan Copiskey

Bemidji