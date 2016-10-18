LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Wish me luck on voting this year

As an American citizen I have already decided that I have a civic responsibility to vote and I shall do so again, although I have questioned myself a lot on this decision.

I have paid attention to the positions Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Trump have taken on various issues. And oh, how I wish that was all that mattered; but, unfortunately it is not that easy. Why? Known positions of the candidates often change because of situations not imagined or understood or they have simply been dishonest. So, for me, and I hope for you, that I shall rely not only on various positions on issues, but also on what I consider to be leadership (character) traits that I support.

I look for a) creativity combined with resourcefulness, b) enthusiasm, c) willingness to heed good advice, d) knowing the difference between good and bad advice, e) possessing confidence in one's own abilities, f) perseverance, g) alert and aware, h) generosity and compassion toward others, i) honesty, and finally, especially in these times, grace under pressure.

Now, I think we all know that these 10 traits are not always found in past and current candidates. What to do? I shall do my best to put in priority the traits that I think are the most important. Do wish me luck.

Fulton Gallagher

Bemidji