LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don't let the mudslingers prevail

They claim Rep. Persell voted to protect his "gold plated pension." The only problem is Rep. Persell doesn't even have a pension. They insinuated Rep. Persell took fancy first class flights on the public dime. That one is flat-out false as well. In fact, I talked with Rep. Persell and he has never booked a first class flight in his life and the state has never paid for his airfare.

Why is it that big money special interest groups are spending tons of money trying to smear Rep. Persell with false attacks? The answer is that Rep. Persell doesn't side with big money special interests. He sides with us.

John Persell has been a terrific representative for northern Minnesota. He has worked to invest in our rural schools, in Bemidji State University and led the charge to freeze tuition. And just this last session, Jon worked across the aisle to cut taxes for our veterans. His record speaks for itself and I am proud to give my support to John.

Don't let the mudslingers win. Vote John Persell on Nov. 8.

Marlyce Bellanger

Cass Lake