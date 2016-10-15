LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why stop at Christopher Columbus?

If our council really feels a need to cleanse its citizens of our country's historical bigotries, then why are they only picking on Columbus? If we're going to crack the barn door, why not swing it open?

Amerigo Vespucci, for example, whom our country is named after, was also an Italian explorer who had a checkered record with natives. Didn't he also capture native folks and sell them into European slavery? Didn't he enrich himself in the process? His commentaries on native peoples are certainly not flattering, describing Indians as "soulless heathens" who engaged in "animalistic behaviors such as open incest and cannibalism."

Why would God bless a country that proudly names itself after a character who conducted himself like that? Even David Duke has better manners than this.

So how does our city council square this? Isn't it openly disingenuous to demean one apparent bigot while proudly honoring another?

Maybe the entire city council should take a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance. Or rename "America" the United States of Indigenousness.

How would that be? Would that make it all better?

And this is only the tip of a very large racist cleansing iceberg.

What about the use of the $20 bill in Bemidji? Does it not depict an Indian killer—one who killed and stole lands for his own personal gain? Why does our council allow the use of such deplorable currency in our community? Do they deny that Andrew Jackson killed Indians, enriching himself in the process?

The question is, will our city council continue their crusade? Will they fulfill their new mission of purging us of our ancestral transgressions and launch us into a permanent state of "feel good" euphoria?

The answer is probably not. Perhaps because they lack the consistency, the integrity and the fortitude to stick with what they have now started.

Most likely, they will simply continue to feign embarrassment of Columbus and carry onward in hypocritical sublimetary.

Mark Thorson

Bemidji