LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vikings are worthy of local coverage

I get that the Pioneer is mostly local and regional news and I like that. I also get that there is no Monday paper and the game was Sunday, but there was an article and picture about the the Wild. I also get that Bemidji is quite a ways from Minneapolis and US Bank Stadium and the Vikes but I know that there were at least two busloads of fans from Bemidji at the game on Sunday. I was fortunate to be one of them and it was a great experience.

I do get all of the above but the Vikings are the only undefeated team and that surely is worthy of a mention. Come on, guys. They are 5-0. Thanks.

Darlene Lind

Bemidji