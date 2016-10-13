LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bliss will take our issues to Capitol

Matt Bliss is running for the Minnesota House of Representatives. Who is he and why should we vote for him?

I have known Matt for nine years. Being new to the community, he welcomed my husband and me and became friends. He is a very caring about people in general, and helps those in need. He owns and operates a resort on the east side of Lake Kitchi called Bliss Point Resort. He is married, father of two boys and two girls, and a grandfather.