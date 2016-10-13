LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bliss will take our issues to Capitol
Matt Bliss is running for the Minnesota House of Representatives. Who is he and why should we vote for him?
I have known Matt for nine years. Being new to the community, he welcomed my husband and me and became friends. He is a very caring about people in general, and helps those in need. He owns and operates a resort on the east side of Lake Kitchi called Bliss Point Resort. He is married, father of two boys and two girls, and a grandfather.
Matt has been endorsed by the Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life and Minnesota Chamber Leadership Fund PAC. Matt will take our issues to the Capitol and make sure we have voice in St. Paul. So please go out and make your vote count. Vote Matt Bliss for House Representative.
Sharon Kubicek
Cass Lake