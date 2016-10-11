LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This door knock was a good one
Last week I heard a knock on the door and my first thought was “another politician.” However, it was a Beltrami County Sheriff’s deputy. He asked if I were missing any property including a fish finder. I was not. A few days later I read that a couple had been arrested in possession of stolen goods These included the fish finder the deputy took the initiative to photograph and wait to see if a subsequent report of a theft was made.
This is an example of excellent police work. Suspicious individuals in suspicious circumstances should be questioned and the community support these actions. I would like to congratulate the deputy and the rest of the peace officers in Beltrami County and city of Bemidji for the job they do serving our community.
Charles W. Smith
Bemidji