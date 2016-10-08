LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tesch has given much to community

I am writing in support of Bemidji State football coach Jeff Tesch. I have known Coach Tesch since the summer of 2002, when I first arrived at Bemidji State for fall camp, and in that time I have come to know and will always know Coach Tesch to be a man of honor, integrity and professionalism. Furthermore, Coach Tesch is someone who is extremely loyal to his players, both past and present.

I am not sure what is currently going on in Bemidji or why Coach Tesch is on leave; however I wanted the public to know the type man and educator Coach Jeff Tesch really is. Coach Jeff Tesch is a man of outstanding character and an extremely effective educator. As an educator, Coach Tesch always modeled professionalism and he taught his players self-discipline. As an educator myself now, I try every day to follow the example that Coach Jeff Tesch set for me; I try every day to model professional behavior, as Coach Tesch did, and I try to teach my students self-discipline.

I was by no means a star player at Bemidji State. I was fortunate to even be on the travel squad my last year; however Coach Tesch always made me feel like I was a valuable and important member of the team. Coach Tesch did an excellent job of creating a welcoming education environment.

Lastly, as mentioned already, Coach Tesch is extremely loyal to his alumni. I have used Coach Tesch as a reference for every job I have applied for since I graduated from Bemidji State. He even wrote a special letter of reference for me to the Penn State graduate school, without my having to ask.

Coach Tesch is a man who has had an extremely profound impact on my life and I hope that the community of Bemidji and the alumni of Bemidji State stand behind him during this time of adversity. Please try and remember how much Coach Tesch has given to the Bemidji community and please support him.

Ed Henry

Valley City, N.D.