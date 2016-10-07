A committee of neighboring citizens, indigenous and Euro-American, have come together in Bemidji protecting how indigenous and non-indigenous dollars are spent in welcoming businesses. By welcoming businesses we mean those who treat customers of all races and abilities respectfully.

We are trying to build morale by peacefully ridding our Bemidji community of inequity and racism. Exercising our economic power is a method to gain some semblance of control of situations we feel we are being targeted, or our interests assaulted.

This will be a learning process for both the indigenous consumer and the business, the employee and the employer, but we feel we have to begin now; it’s 150 years overdue. We would like to make Bemidji a model of an indigenous and non-indigenous community. Our efforts are directed toward healing our community.

We will be offering letters of support to all Bemidji business owners. We are pleased to say that there are plenty of businesses in Bemichiigamaag who are already viewed as a part of the solution, and they will be recognized so indigenous people, all people, will know where they can shop without harassment or feeling uncomfortable. A most importantly a place where they are able to work at a livable wage.

It is our feeling that if we can bring peaceful awareness through the business aspect, then maybe respect can become a habit in our tourist city, and peaceful boycotting will be an expression of the past.

Miigwech.

Susan Copiskey

Bemidji