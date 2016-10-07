Much has been said lately about income inequality. But seldom has it been explained in terms that emphasizes the huge gap between those who have and those who have not.

According to the IRS, John Paulson, a hedge-fund manager, in 2010, made $5 billion. This means that on a per hour basis, Mr. Paulson made $2.4 million an hour. In comparison, an American worker who makes $8 an hour would have to work 39,000 days to make the same $2.4 million. Divide 39,000 days by 365 and you get 107 years. In other words, it would take that American worker 107 years to make as much as Mr. Paulson makes in one hour -- a monstrous gap. I might add that is 107 years, 39,000 days without a day off. Think about it.

It seems to be a matter of who is the master and who is the servant. As a country, in declaring our freedom, do we not enslave others such as low-wage workers, and in declaring our equality, do we not deceive ourselves?

Frank Saccoman

Bemidji